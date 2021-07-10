HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into the cause of a fire that broke out at a Hartford restaurant late Friday night.
Hartford Fire officials say that crews had responded to the Tisane Euro-Asian Cafe on Farmington Avenue to find a fire on the roof of the establishment.
Firefighters worked quickly to contain and knock down the flames.
The restaurant was closed at the time the fire broke out.
According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the establishment had been closed Thursday for repair work, as well as Friday.
The cause of the fire hasn't been determined yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.