SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Authorities remain on scene investigating after a fire sparked at a Southington hotel on Sunday.

The fire broke out around 2:45 in the afternoon at the Marriot on West Street.

Fire officials say some mulch had caught fire and spread to the nearby hotel.

The wall of a first floor room was damaged by the fire.

The Bristol Fire Department helped put out the flames.

No injuries have been reported as of yet.

