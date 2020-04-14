(WFSB) - Thousands of customers remained without power on Tuesday as crews worked to make restorations.
Monday, strong winds and heavy rain resulted in fallen trees, downed power lines and power outages.
Some of the highest number of outages Channel 3 noticed were in the eastern part of the state.
Power crews have been working to restore power quickly due to the fact that many families have had to learn and work from home. They've also had to adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols.
As of 1:30 p.m., a little more than 7,000 Eversource customers remained without power.
“The fierce winds with this storm caused widespread power outages, affecting customers in all of the 149 communities we serve in Connecticut,” said Michael Hayhurst, Eversource vice president of electric operations in Connecticut. “We recognize how difficult it is to be without electricity especially while staying at home during this pandemic. Our crews will continue working until every customer has power back while also complying with stringent federal, state and company pandemic protocols such as social distancing, hygiene and enhanced sanitation measures to safeguard their health and well-being, as well as that of coworkers and customers.”
Eversource said it restored power to more than 93,000 customers as of midday.
"[The] winds were crazy. My garage had a leak," one CT resident stated.
The storm passed, but the aftermath lingered.
Some of the larger trees knocked down by the winds, which exceeded 60 mph in some places, were moved off to the side of roads.
Debris is still scattered on many streets.
Along the shoreline, drivers dealt with dangerous conditions.
"Kind of scary, because the waves are coming onto the road. It's kind of like the hurricanes. Two in a row a few years ago. I just like seeing the waves how they crash over," Milford resident Bridget Collins explained.
At one point on Monday, more than 40,000 Eversource customers didn’t have power.
United Illuminating crews also dealt with their share of outages.
The companies are operating under special protocol designed to protect workers and customers during the pandemic.
If a person is an essential worker or running an important errand Tuesday morning, keep power crews safe by staying a safe distance from them.
If anyone sees a downed line, stay away.
Eversource warned that some customers will have more complex outages that could take longer to restore. That work may require help from a private electrician or contractor. The company said it is contacting those customers to directly discuss the outages.
