HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews monitored manhole smoke in Hartford on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters told Channel 3 that an electrical fire sent smoke into the basement of a Department of Correction facility.
The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Monday on Washington Street, right by Hartford Judicial Court.
Firefighters said the fire started underground.
Channel 3 was told that 38 people were evacuated and relocated.
The building accommodates a Department of Correction housing program.
The scene was cleared by around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. However, the building remained closed.
