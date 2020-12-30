COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a car into the water in Coventry.
Coventry Fire EMS reported that crews were at the boat launch where it was reported that a car went into the water.
There is no word if anyone was in the car at the time that it went into the water.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
