MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Two families were forced from a home in Meriden because of an attic fire.
The fire happened on Bunker Avenue Wednesday around 3:30 a.m.
Someone who lives in the home made the call. Everyone who was inside was able to safely make it out. Channel 3 was told four people live in the home.
However, some crew members suffered very minor injuries while fighting the fire.
“We had heavy fire in the attic," said Deputy Chief Ryan Dunn, Meriden Fire Department. "We performed vertical ventilation. We were on the roof and cut holes in the roof to draw the fire straight up.”
The Berlin and Wallingford fire departments provided mutual aid coverage.
The City of Meriden fire marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
The four people who live in the home are all staying elsewhere. Firefighters said they'll be displaced for an extended period of time.
