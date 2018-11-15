HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A strategy is in place to take Thursday's forecasted snow, state officials said.
Public works departments across the state, including in Hartford, spent Thursday morning getting plows ready to go.
Since the storm is expected to arrive during the late afternoon hours, the evening commute could be tricky.
In Hartford, the city said it budgeted $924,000 for snow removal this season.
The city's public works department said its plows are ready to hit the road as soon as the flakes start falling.
"We’re just doing minor checks on different pieces of equipment. We’ll have about 24 trucks out for our storm that’s coming this afternoon," said Vernon Matthews, superintendent of Hartford Public Works.
As of Thursday morning, the city didn't anticipate a parking ban.
The state's Department of Transportation said it started pre-treating the roads on Wednesday. Its focus was problem areas on the highways.
The white lines from the solution could be seen on the roads. It's a liquid with 25 percent salt and 75 percent water, the DOT said.
The state has $38 million set aside for this snow season, which started this month and runs until April.
Last year, the state spent $39 million.
"We have them stationed at roughly 50 satellite facilities around the state because we respond geographically with weather events," said Kevin Nursick, Department of Transportation. "Things could be different in one part of the state versus the other."
The DOT sought to remind people to get into the winter driving mindset ahead of Thursday's storm.
They urged drivers to keep their distance from one another and slow down.
