EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency medical service crews have pulled an 84-year-old woman from the water of her backyard pool in East Hartford on Friday afternoon.
East Hartford Police Department Lieutenant Josh Litwin told Channel 3 that an 84-year-old woman on DePietro Drive was swimming in her backyard pool when her husband, 85, noticed she was no longer moving.
Lt. Litwin said her husband tried to pull her from the water but was unsuccessful. Lt. Litwin said he called EMS.
Crews performed CPR on the woman while en route to the hospital, said Lt. Litwin.
Her condition at this time is unknown. Lt. Litwin did not suspect foul play.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
