WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) -- Crews pulled a kayaker from the water at the Scovill Reservoir in Wolcott on Sunday afternoon.
Dive teams and fire personnel from multiple surrounding towns were called to the reservoir just after 2:30 p.m. for reports a man had reportedly suffered a medical emergency and went overboard.
Wolcott Fire Department Chief Kyle Dunn told Channel 3 the man was kayaking with his fiancé and learned she tried to hand him something, but when he reached for it, he went overboard.
Chief Dunn said crews from Wolcott, Thomaston, Morris, a Regional Dive Team searched the water for the man who they suspected was under water for an hour after the fall.
“Well, with the sight line and mud and he was about eight to ten feet deep in that area,” said Chief Dunn.
“The outcome is not the one that we wanted.”
Chief Dunn said the man was taken to Waterbury Hospital. His condition is unknown.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
