STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A swimmer was hospitalized after crews pulled him from the water in Stafford on Saturday afternoon.
Crews with the West Stafford FD, Stafford Ambulance, Johnson Memorial Hospital Paramedic, and Tolland County Dive team were called to a body of water on Diamond Ledge Rd for reports from witnesses that a man had gone under water, officials with the West Stafford FD said.
Officials said witnesses told them that those in the area attempted to pull the man from the water.
An arriving rescue diver pulled the man from the water, officials said.
The man was taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, officials said.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
