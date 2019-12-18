ORANGE, CT (WFSB) -- A man made it safely out of his home in Orange after a fire started on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to Chestnut Ridge Road at 3:15 a.m. to a report of a wire down in the front yard of a home, according to a fire official.
First crews on scene discovered a fully involved house fire.
While fighting the fire, there was a structure collapse in the rear of the home.
A fire official said propane tanks at the home were secured.
It is believed no one else was inside besides the homeowner.
West Haven and Woodbridge Fire Departments were called to provide mutual aid.
A firefighter is being evaluated for injuries after slipping on ice and falling.
The home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The road is closed until further notice.
