MADISON, CT (WFSB) -- Crews battled a fire at a vacant home in Madison Wednesday morning.
The fire happened in the area of New Road and Duck Hole Road around 3 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
Fire officials said the home has been vacant for about 15 years, but recently sold to new owners.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
