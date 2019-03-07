WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews battled a fire at the Savin Rock Plaza shopping center on Thursday morning, according to a fire official.
Firefighters responded to the rear of the Family Dollar store on Captain Thomas Boulevard around 3 a.m.
The fire was contained to the outside of the building and was extinguished in 10 minutes.
Center Fire Station Deputy Chief Edward Sweeney said fighting the fire was challenging due to the cold weather.
"Oh it's cold for the firefighters, [they] are warmed up now," Sweeney said. "As you can see there is ice on the ground. We are putting salt down to take care of that."
No one was inside the building at the time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
