EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- A brush fire burned four acres of property in East Haddam on Thursday.
The fire broke out behind Haddam Neck Covenant Church.
Officials said it was quickly brought under control.
There was minor damage reported to a storage shed behind the property.
