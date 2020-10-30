TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – People who live in northwestern Connecticut may have to break out the shovels on Friday.
Crews prepared for some snow to fall Friday morning.
In Torrington, the city's Department of Public Works fished that work on Thursday. In fact, this week crews canvased many areas in town that were a concern.
The DPW said it sent the fleet out on 19 plow routes throughout the city on Wednesday to survey the areas.
It looked for potential obstacles like raised structures or low-lying branches.
With COVID-19, safety measures remained in place and staff members were required to wear masks, disinfect fleet vehicles, and social distance.
Snow totals were expected to be greater in the higher elevations of northwestern and northeastern Connecticut. Channel 3's meteorologists said between 1 and 3 inches of snow could accumulate.
"I will probably just melt down like it usually does when it first starts in October," said Laureen Namias.
As for the snow budget in Torrington, it has already been set. City officials confirmed that there's no impact due to COVID-19.
