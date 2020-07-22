HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- Crews have recovered the body of a 17-year-old male who went missing in the Connecticut River near Haddam Meadows State Park.
The teen, identified as Khailon Rivers of Middletown, went missing in the water on Monday evening.
He had gone into the river to help a younger family member who was in distress, the Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEEP) said.
The search turned into a recovery mission on Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, officials said his body was recovered.
"We extend our condolences to the Rivers family in their loss," said DEEP Environmental Conservation Police Col. Chris Lewis. "We commend the multiple responding agencies for their immediate and robust assistance in the search and recovery effort."
Officials said they encourage the public to review recommended safety guidelines when they are near or in state bodies of water.
“Natural waterbodies, such as the Connecticut River, can be particularly hazardous, with unseen dangers such as sudden drop-offs and strong currents,” officials said.
