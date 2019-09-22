NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Crews recovered the body of a missing swimmer who went under water in the West River on the New Haven and West Haven line on Sunday.
Director of New Haven’s Office of Emergency Management, Rick Fontana told Channel 3 an 48-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, went into the water to cool off on Sunday evening when he went under.
Crews from the New Haven Fire Department, the New Haven Police Department, the West Haven Fire Department, and Guilford Fire Department divers were called to assist in the search.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
