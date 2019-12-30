NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A person was removed from a fire at a home in New Haven early Monday morning.
Crews were dispatched to a 4-story brick home on Lynwood Place following a report of smoke in a home around 12:15 a.m.
A person was removed from the third-floor of the home, according to the fire apartment.
The majority of the fire was knocked down by 12:30 a.m.
No further information is available.
