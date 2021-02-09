WATERTOWN/THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) -- Downed wires shut down parts of Route 8 north and south on the Watertown, Thomaston line on Tuesday evening.
The Department of Transportation said Route 8 north was closed between exits 37 and 38 in Watertown, just after 4:30 p.m.
Route 8 southbound was also closed at exit 38 in Thomaston.
It is unclear at this time what caused the wires to come down, however they have since been repaired.
As of about 5:30 p.m., 141 customers were without power in the area.
