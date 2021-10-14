ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A gas leak closed part of Dividend Road in Rocky Hill on Thursday afternoon.
Police reported the leak just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, which happened on Meyers Drive.
The fire department and Connecticut Natural Gas responded to the scene to make repairs.
Dividend Road was closed between Pratt Street and Woodland Road, but has since reopened.
Police said the leak happened after a car hit a gas line.
Gas was shut off to customers in the area but has since been restored.
