CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Homes near the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell were evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a gas leak.
Fire officials said condominiums and homes located near the golf course had to be evacuated. Those people have since been allowed to return to their homes.
Several roads in the area were also closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the leak.
It is unclear at this time what caused the gas leak.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.