NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Crews are working to repair a fire service line leak in Newington on Wednesday morning, according to an MDC official.
The leak is in the area of 705 North Mountain Road near several commercial businesses.
North Mountain Road is closed in the area of Elmwood Court.
Local businesses have water due to the fire service line being separate from the water line, said MDC official Kerry Martin.
A repair time estimate has yet to be given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.