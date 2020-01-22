GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews rescued a deer that was stuck on an iced-over pond in Glastonbury Wednesday morning.
The deer was found on top of the icy pond off Hebron Avenue around 8 a.m.
Firefighters were able to rescue the deer, who was unharmed.
The deer later wandered away.
