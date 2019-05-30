NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A group of ducklings are safe with their mom, thanks to the Newington Fire Department and other volunteers.
Channel 3 cameras were rolling on Wednesday afternoon, as the team rescued nine ducklings from a storm drain behind Stew Leonard’s.
Newington police said the person who called in the tip noticed the mother duck circling around the storm drain grate.
Firefighters said they were happy to help.
“It's pretty cool, you see it all the time helping the animals out, and you can't let them go, you have to help them,” said Newington Fire Lt. Erik Lundin.
