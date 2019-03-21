Clinton house fire

Crews rescued a man from a house fire early Thursday morning (Clinton Fire Dept.)

CLINTON, CT (WFSB) -- Crews battled a fire at a home in Clinton on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to Cedar Road around 3 a.m.

Fire officials said the homeowner became trapped, but was then able to escape by climbing onto the roof.

He was rescued by firefighters and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

