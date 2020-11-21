HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating a weekend fire in Hartford.
Officials say it happened at 73 Standish Street.
Crews were able to knock down the fire in less than fifteen minutes and also rescued a person that was inside.
No injuries were reported.
It is unclear if anyone was displaced by the fire.
A cause has not been determined yet.
