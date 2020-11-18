New London Fire
(Photo provided by New London Fire Department)

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters are on scene investigating a fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in New London.

Officials say it happened around 4 at 500 Pequot Avenue.

Crews were able to pull one person from the burning building and transported them to an area hospital.

The extent of their injuries remains unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

