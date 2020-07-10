WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews rescued a stranded windsurfer in Westbrook Friday evening.
Officials say a call came in for an overdue windsurfer off the Westbrook Beach on Seaside Avenue.
The Westbrook Fire Department used their fire boat to find the stranded windsurfer on Duck Island.
Fire officials say the windsurfer's mast and sail broke in the wind and he swam to the island with his broken board.
The individual was evaluated by Westbrook EMS and refused transportation to the hospital.
Police and fire boats from Old Saybrook and Clinton along with Connecticut DEEP assisted in the search, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.