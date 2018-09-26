Tuesday’s heavy rains led to flooding across many parts of Connecticut, including Fairfield County.
During the torrential rain, a Stamford Public Schools bus got stuck in water on Dale Street.
Emergency crews rescued 32 students from the partially-submerged bus.
The Merritt Parkway north was reportedly under water by exit 46. (Sandra Gasiorowski/iWitness)
Flooding in Darien as reported by First Selectman Jayme Stevenson.
Street flooding reported on Dale Street and Cove Road in Stamford. (@IAmTwoWheeler)
Street flooding reported on Dale Street and Cove Road in Stamford. (@IAmTwoWheeler)
Flooding reported in Westport. (Justin Calabrese/iWitness)
Flooding was reported in Meriden (Beth)
Neptune Avenue in Moodus remained closed on Wednesday after Tuesday's heavy rain washed away its culvert. (WFSB)
Norwich activated its Emergency Operations Center after Tuesday's rains caused fears of Yantic River flooding. (WFSB)
A number of roads in Lebanon were said to be impassable, according to the first selectman's office. (Lebanon Fire Dept.)
Exeter Road between Mack Road and North Street in Lebanon. (First Selectman's Office)
A washed out bridge in Chester. (Ivey Gianetti/iWitness)
All children were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.
Throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening, water washed away roads in several towns, many in shoreline communities.
Strong storms are expected on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
