Tuesday’s heavy rains led to flooding across many parts of Connecticut, including Fairfield County.

During the torrential rain, a Stamford Public Schools bus got stuck in water on Dale Street.

Emergency crews rescued 32 students from the partially-submerged bus.

Flash flooding around the state

All children were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening, water washed away roads in several towns, many in shoreline communities.

Strong storms are expected on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

