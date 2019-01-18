Crews are on scene of a house fire in Manchester on Friday evening.
Firefighters responded to a house on Elro Street just after 9 p.m. on Friday.
Police responded to the house on January 9th for reports of a barricaded suspect who police said was hiding in the attic.
Police arrested 18-year-old Daniel Amoboateng, who police said was hiding in the home and charged him with Kidnapping, Assault, Assault of a Pregnant Person, Disorderly Conduct, Violation of a Protective Order, Breach of Peace, Threatening, and Criminal Mischief.
Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire and determine a cause.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
