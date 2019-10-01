New London Police and Fire crews are responding to a crash involving a person on Tuesday evening.
Police said the collision took place in the area of North Frontage Rd just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this time, but police said the investigation is active.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.