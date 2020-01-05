NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are responding to a fire on Benton Street in New Haven Sunday night.
Officials say there is a heavy fire in the basement of a home.
Rick Fontana of the Office of Emergency Management said a firefighter and a resident were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Four residents have been displaced, Fontana said.
At one point mayday was activated, but the firefighter got out and was accounted for.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.