HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews in Hartford are responding to a building fire early Saturday morning.
Officials say the fire is on Westland Street and has closed one block of the street in both directions.
There is no word on injuries.
Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they are available.
