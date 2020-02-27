UNION, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews have responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a Dept. of Transportation truck on I-84 west in the town of Union.
The crash happened between exits 73 and 72.
As of about 2:40 p.m., the highway had been shut down.
Dept. of Transportation officials said a preliminary investigation shows a tractor-trailer read-ended a DOT truck on the highway.
The DOT truck was part of a lane closure for road work.
Officials said the driver of the DOT truck is okay.
There is no word at this time on the condition of anyone else involved.
