HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire in Hartford on Monday afternoon.
Crews were spotted on the scene at 352 Hillside Ave. around 1 p.m.
The fire was at a three-story home.
There's no word on damage or injuries.
A cause has also yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.