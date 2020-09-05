Berlin Comcast

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - New Park Drive in Berlin was shut down Saturday morning as crews investigated a report of a fire.

Officials say fire crews were called to the Comcast building at 222 New Park Drive at 8:01 a.m. for a reported odor of natural gas coming from the boiler room.

Upon arrival crews found the odor was coming from electrical burning inside the building.

Fire crews noticed office areas filling quickly with smoke

Officials say Eversource located a problem cause by a small animal, known as “single phasing.”

Firefighters found a problem with an electrical motor inside the ceiling area of the building.

No injuries were reported.

