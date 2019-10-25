Crews responded to a fire at a recycling plant in Hartford early Friday morning.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Crews responded to a fire at a recycling plant in Hartford early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the MIRA recycling plant at 300 Maxim Rd., according to Captain Michael Patterson.

All employees and firefighters are safe, Patterson said.

No mutual aid was needed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

