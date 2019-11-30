HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews in Hartford responded to a fire at a multi-family home in Hartford early Saturday morning.
Officials say the fire was on Westland Street and closed one block of the street in both directions.
Firefighters put out heavy flames on the top floor.
Three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, fire officials said. Their injuries are not critical.
The Red Cross and the Special Services unit relocated three families.
One firefighter reported minor injuries but did not request medical attention.
