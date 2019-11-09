HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were scene of a second alarm fire on Edwards Street in Hartford Saturday morning.
The fire was at a vacant building.
Captain Patterson said the fire was first reported around 7:48 a.m.
Fire officials say the cold temperatures made operations difficult for the firefighters.
Traffic was blocked in the area as crews responded.
Deputy Chief Kenneth Kowl said Saturday's fire was the third at the building in the past year. The first time it caught fire was in January, when there were people living there.
Investigators say witnesses reported seeing someone running from the building.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.