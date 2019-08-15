Fire Truck generic

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in Meriden on Thursday morning, according to police.

The fire happened on Morley Drive around 2 a.m.

It is believed the fire started in the garage and spread to the home. 

No one was injured, police said.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

