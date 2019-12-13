EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were on the scene of an apartment fire in East Hartford.
It was reported on Turtle Creek Lane shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Firefighters said it reached a second alarm.
However, the scene wrapped up about an hour after crews arrived.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.