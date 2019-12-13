EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were on the scene of an apartment fire in East Hartford.

It was reported on Turtle Creek Lane shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters said it reached a second alarm.

However, the scene wrapped up about an hour after crews arrived.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

