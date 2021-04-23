WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a fire in Waterbury on Friday morning.
It broke out above the Avalanch Pizza restaurant on Walnut Street just before 8 a.m.
Five people were forced out by the flames, according to firefighters on the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters called the homes in the building "uninhabitable."
The restaurant on the ground level was unable to open.
Before the flames were extinguished, smoke could be seen from Channel 3's iCAM over Waterbury.
A cause has yet to be determined.
