WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Crews were called to a fire in Waterbury on Thursday morning.
Eyewitnesses reported that firefighters responded to the scene around 7:45 a.m.
Cameras captured smoke coming from a building on Congress Avenue. Video from Channel 3's Waterbury iCam also showed smoke billowing from the location.
The building appeared to be for mixed use, with a store on the first floor and apartments above it.
No injuries were reported, according to an EMT on the scene.
There's also no word on a cause.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and is awaiting an update from the fire chief.
