Crews respond to fire in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB)- Fire crews in West Haven are currently responding to a fire at an apartment building on 4th Avenue.
According to the West Haven Fire Department crews have the fire under control.
The fire was reported to officials at 12:21 p.m.
Elm Street is currently blocked off from Union Avenue to 3rd Avenue.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 for more updates.
