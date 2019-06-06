WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Windsor Locks fire crews responded to a fully involved fire at 21 Elms Corners in Windsor Locks.
Windsor Locks fire chief said four people were displaced from two apartments and are staying with relatives.
There is no word if the structure is uninhabitable.
Everyone was able to get out safely, however a guinea pig died.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.