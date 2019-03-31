NORWICH, CT (WFSB)- Norwich police and fire crews are on scene of a working structure fire at a house on McKinley Ave.
Officials said multiple people were transported to the hospital, however the exact number of people injured is unknown.
The downtown region of Norwich is without power at this time, according to officials. The police department received multiple reports of power outages in the area.
The cause and nature of the fire is unknown.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3.
