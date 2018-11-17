Hartford firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Tremont Street on Saturday night.
Crews were called to Tremont Street just after 9 p.m. for a fire in a first-floor apartment, said Hartford Fire Department Deputy Chief Alvaro Cucuta told Channel 3.
Deputy Chief Cucuta said the fire was contained to the apartment of origin and was knocked down by 9:30 p.m.
One person was treated on scene by personnel for chest pains, Deputy Chief Cucuta said.
Three people were displaced, Cucuta said.
The Fire Marshal is investigating.
