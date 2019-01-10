STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Crews were called to a fuel spill in Stafford after a truck got stuck on Thursday.
It happened on Hampden Road around 2:30 p.m., where crews say the truck slid on a driveway and then went over a large rock where it got stuck.
The truck spilled approximately 90 gallons of diesel fuel, fire officials said.
Environmental crews are on the way to the scene.
A crane was brought in to help remove the truck.
No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported.
(1) comment
geez i though the gas smell was last nights tacos.
