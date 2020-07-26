THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews put out a fire to a detached garage in Thompson Sunday afternoon.
The West Thompson Fire Department says fire crews were called to the fire at 30 Sonny Lane around 1:30 p.m.
When the first officer arrived they reported the garage was fully involved in flames.
Crews had the fire under control at around 2 p.m.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
The Thompson Fire Marshal office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Mutual Aid was provided by the East Putnam Fire Department, Community Fire Company and Ambulance, Thompson Hill Fire Company, Quinebaug Fire Department, East Thompson Fire Department, Muddy Brook Fire Department, and the Woodstock Volunteer Fire Association.
