MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews have responded to a commercial building in Middletown for a gas leak.
The deputy fire chief said a construction crew struck a 2-inch gas line at 27 Stack St.
It happened just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
The building has been evacuated at this time.
No road closures have been reported.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
